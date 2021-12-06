Jill Biden Turns Heads Over Outfit She Wore To Meet The Pope

Note: we are republishing this story in light of the First Lady's interview with Vogue where she said she was “surprised” at the constant scrutiny over her hair and clothes. More on this here: https://www.mytalk1071.com/jill-biden-surprised-at-scrutiny-over-her-hair-and-clothes/

Dr. Jill Biden added a twist to her classic outfits for a meeting with the pope today. The first lady donned an inky, deep blue skirt suit with subtle animal print.

She paired the chic business look with nude-colored fishnet tights and pointy-toed suede pumps. She also wore a mantilla - a short, black lace veil - for her visit with Pope Francis.

Former first ladies Melania Trump and Barbara Bush also wore similar coverings during their meetings with the pope.

Dr. Biden and the president were in Rome for the Biden Administration’s first G-20 summit. CNN reported that while the president is in the summit meetings, the first lady will be visiting troops stationed in Rome. She will also have afternoon tea with France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"She will meet with high school students, tour several classrooms, and speak at a pep rally for the senior class," Biden press secretary Michael La Rosa said, referring to the planned visit to the Department of Defense Educational Activity School in Naples.

According to the CNN report, the two first ladies will "discuss their roles as first ladies in their respective countries." The report added that they share a passion for education and have "common interests in culture."

They are both advocates for providing access to the arts.

Dr. Biden is also scheduled to meet with Maria Serenella Cappello, wife of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Cappello is known to be notoriously press-shy.

Sources: InStyle