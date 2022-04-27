It's Because You're White': Woman Faces Hate Crime Charges After Punching Mom In The Face

42-year-old Nimo Jire Kalinle is facing hate crime charges after she allegedly attacked a woman at a bus stop because she hates “white people,” court documents reveal.

After alighting from a bus stop in North Portland on January 19, Kalinle began punching Janae Jordan, who was at the bus stop with her husband and daughter.

“It’s because you’re white and I hate white people,” Kalinle allegedly responded when Jordan asked her why she was attacking her.

The victim’s husband restrained Kalinle until officers arrived on the scene.

According to Jordan, she had never met Kalinle prior to the attack.

Kalinle, who is black, was taken into custody and indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree bias crime, felony assault, and interfering with public transportation. She pleaded not guilty.

After failing to show up for her arraignment on February 5, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was placed into custody again.

According to The Oregonian, Kalinle is also charged with suspicion of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for throwing rocks through bus shelters and damaging other Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation property.

It’s unclear if Kalinle has hired an attorney.

