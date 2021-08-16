Iranian Christian Dad Rips School's New Trans Pronoun Policy, Demands They Use 'His Pronouns'

On August 12, a video was posted on Twitter by Parents Against Critical Theory, an advocacy group “adamantly opposed to critical race theory in all forms,” showing an August 10 incident at the Loudoun County Public Schools meeting.

The video was captioned: “Iranian Christian rock-star tells board in response to the stupid pronoun push to call his kids ‘King and Queen’ and address him as ‘Master.’ This is classic!”

Dimis Christophe, the Iranian-Christian immigrant father shown in the video, slammed the LCPS board for indoctrinating students, and urged teachers to stick to the school curriculum instead of "shoving their garbage ideology down kids' throats."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Reportedly, one teacher announced she was quitting at the same meeting, citing the newly proposed transgender-affirming rules.

"Dear disgraced board members, you think you're woke, but let me wake you up a little bit more," Christophe said. "We [his family] are the minority of the minorities in this country [the US]. Our ancestors and people survived massacres of the Turks and ISIS."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"I grew up in Iran as a Christian. And when we went to school, as much as the government wanted to indoctrinate us, the teachers didn't allow it. They didn't try to shove propaganda down our throats like the Ayatollahs did. Now in the 21st century, we have social justice warriors. So-called teachers are trying to shove their garbage ideology down our kids' throats,” he added.

"These are our children, not yours. Their job is not to raise my child or my neighbor's child. Their job is to teach our kids math, science, biology, literature, and that's it. Not ideology. Now you want to push garbage crap like 'pronouns.' How the hell does that keep a kid from succeeding? How does that help them?” he said. "You wanna push that garbage down my kids' throats. I will make you call my kids king and queen. That's how you will address my son and daughter. And when you look at me, you will call me master."

LCPS passed Policy 8040, the Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students, by a vote of 7-2 on Wednesday, sparking debate and outrage among parents.

The policy reportedly requires teachers to use the students' preferred pronouns and allow "gender-expansive and transgender students" to participate in sports and other activities "in a manner consistent with the student's gender identity."

The policy states that transgender students can use school facilities corresponding to their "consistently asserted gender identity."

While Christophe and others dismissed the policy, some who were present supported it.

LCPS alum Amber Beichler stated: “This isn’t pseudoscience. This isn’t some sort of ideology. These are people’s lives. This is civil rights, and I encourage you all to please adopt this policy.”

“My son is a child from God. He is not a mistake. Please, I fully would want you to support the 8040 to protect him and every other child that’s here in Loudoun County. Thank you," Emily Kuehl, a parent of a transgender LCPS student, stated.

Sources: Meaww