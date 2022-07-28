Intruders Break Into Home And Shoot Grandma, 12-Year-Old Grandson Makes Them Pay The Price

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and home invasions across America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldsboro police have launched an investigation into a shooting that left a home intruder dead in the street and a 73-year-old grandmother shot in the leg.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting near 402 S. William Street. At the home, officers found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound. Shortly after the 1 a.m. response, a man was found at the intersection of William Street and Elm Street with an apparent gunshot wound.

They were both transported to Wayne UNC Health Care where the man, 19-year-old Khalil Herring, died from his injuries.

According to reports, two masked intruders demanded money after forcing their way into the home. They shot the woman in the leg, prompting the woman’s 12-year-old grandson to shoot at the intruders in self-defense.

Evidence pointed to Herring as one of the masked intruders who was shot during the burglary attempt.

Randolph Bunn, the woman’s son and the boy’s great-uncle, said: "They came in the house, I open the door, I open it, and they came in there... One guy had a gun. They just put me down on the ground... The [73-year-old woman] was in the kitchen, I don't know why they shot her."

Goldsboro police stated that no charges were expected against the 12-year-old, but the investigation is ongoing.

"[The intruder] just shot his grandma... He would have shot him too, he would've shot me too, he would've killed us all," Bunn added.



