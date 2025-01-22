Internet In Disbelief After Realizing There's A 'Hidden' 7th Face In This Viral Photo

A chilling optical illusion is sparking fear among internet users after a hidden face was discovered in a seemingly innocent group photo. The eerie image has left those with sharp eyes—who typically enjoy spotting hidden details in photos—regretting their keen observation skills.

The unsettling picture was shared on Reddit, where users were tasked with spotting something off in a photo from a hiking trip in Chile. Uploaded by a user on a "when you see it" thread, the photo shows six friends taking a cheerful selfie as they hike through lush greenery. Behind them, other hikers can be seen trekking up the trail, but it quickly becomes clear that there's something more in the image.

After closer inspection, viewers realized that there was a hidden seventh person in the selfie. To spot them, one must look carefully at the bottom left corner of the picture, where the face is partially obscured by the two women standing in front of it. The presence of this mysterious figure, combined with a striking blue filter that adds to the photo's unsettling vibe, has caused many to react with genuine fear.

Social media users were fast to share their reactions. One commenter described how the discovery sent a chill down their spine, saying, “I’m not exaggerating when I say that when I finally saw it, I got goosebumps and felt genuine fear. Wtf. I believe in ghosts again now.” Others shared similar sentiments, with one admitting, “My dumba** was looking at the red thing in the bottom left corner. I thought it was just a weird shape until BOOM—I saw it. I ran to hide under the covers.”

Despite the eerie vibes, not everyone was completely spooked. Some viewers rationalized the image, attributing the strange figure to a person whose face is simply hidden in shadow by the people in front of them. They pointed out that the person’s hair and the top of their head are clearly visible and lit by daylight, suggesting it’s simply a trick of lighting, shadows, and a well-placed filter. One person noted, “It’s just a person that's also in the group with their face being hidden, and the blue filter made it look creepy.”

Still, others couldn’t shake the spine-chilling feeling the image evokes. "It gave me chills for sure," one user confessed. "Usually, I just laugh these off or assume it's doctored, but this one was different. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s definitely something that doesn’t belong there."

The unsettling photo is yet another reminder of how powerful the human eye—and the mind—can be when it comes to spotting hidden details. Whether it’s a trick of the camera or something more sinister, the debate over this eerie discovery has definitely left people thinking twice about the images they encounter online.

Sources: Ladbible