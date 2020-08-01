'Insulting' Wedding Invitation Causes Outrage On Twitter

On July 23, Mary von Aue shared a picture of an unusual wedding invitation received from a bride- and groom-to-be. The couple has been slammed for the “insulting” RSVP method laid out in the invitation.

The invitation states that guests in group A should RSVP “as soon as possible” on their wedding website. Those in groups B and C have been asked to wait to RSVP when seats free should any guests in group A decline the invitation.

“Please understand that our venue is limited in the number of guests we will be able to accommodate for our wedding day,” the invite read. “As much as we would love to have each and every one of you join us on our big day, we are forced to split our guests into groups to ensure we do not surpass our capacity restrictions.”

“If possible, we encourage guests to hire a babysitter for the night and leave your children at home,” it continued. “As much as we love your kids, we are doing our best to make space for all of the guests we can. We also ask for our single guests to forgo their plus one if possible.”

Many took issue with the couple’s solution, and maintained that it was particularly unusual, even with the pandemic.

“My fav part is ‘please keep a close eye on our website for availability,'” one person wrote, “Like you’re that special that someone is checking your site constantly! & If I was group B or C I’d just send this response, ‘I opt out of this & all future correspondence. Thanks!'”

“Hilarious that it seems like groups B & C are identical, but to be C is just slightly more degrading,” another one commented.

“I need to know how this couple is faring right now that people have obviously begun opening these,” reporter Sara Boboltz wrote.

Others launched into wild theories about the invite, with one person writing: “What if everyone is group A, and they are making everyone seem important to them/ feel like they have to get a better gift? It begs the question if you go do you ask what group someone is? What is the etiquette?”

“If you’ve already attended 60 weddings this year do you automatically get upgraded to the A-list?” another person joked. “Can you pay $12.99 for priority attendance? Will there be center seats at this wedding? How many bags can you bring?”

