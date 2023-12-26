Influencer Who Livestreamed Herself Looting Breaks Down In Tears When Police Make Her Pay The Price

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in October 2023.

An outspoken lawyer is standing up for the influencer known as "Meatball," who made headlines by live-streaming the looting chaos in Philadelphia. Dayjia Blackwell's lawyer, Jessica Mann, contends that the media's coverage of her arrest is tainted with racial bias.

Blackwell, flaunting a substantial following of nearly 650,000 on Instagram and TikTok, gleefully documented the looting spree on her Instagram Stories. The content creator laughed, clapped, and cheered as suspected looters ransacked various businesses, including big names like Apple, Foot Locker, Lululemon, and a liquor store. Her audacious act included taunting the local police, goading them to arrest her, which eventually happened when she faced six felonies.

Mann penned an open letter to the media, lambasting the portrayal of the 21-year-old influencer as unjust. She accused the media of participating in what she called an all-out assault on black and brown people, emphasizing the vilification of their character and actions. Mann painted a vivid picture of Blackwell as a charismatic African American female propelled into stardom through her talent for creating entertaining social media content.

The attorney asserted that the media's choice to spotlight a disheveled mugshot with tears streaming down Blackwell's face was a calculated move for sensationalism, emphasizing the quest for "clicks" and a salacious story. Mann defended Blackwell's actions as a raw representation of public outrage, attributing them to the city's dismissal of charges against a police officer involved in a controversial shooting.

City officials, however, contradicted this narrative, claiming that organized gangs were capitalizing on the situation, unrelated to previous protests against a judge's decision.

Mann challenged the media's role in perpetuating a distorted image of Blackwell, asking how they could stand by as she was painted as the perpetrator when, in her view, she was merely holding a mirror to Philadelphia to reflect its own flaws. Mann commended Blackwell for exposing societal issues and urged a shift from focusing on surface-level acts of civil disobedience to engaging in meaningful dialogue about the root causes of unrest.

In conclusion, Mann declared they would not remain silent in the face of what she deemed an unfair portrayal of Blackwell. She pledged to amplify her voice and demand justice for those marginalized and victimized. Mann called on the media to fulfill its duty by shedding light on the real issues and contributing to a society that values and protects all its citizens.

Meanwhile, Blackwell expressed regret for her participation in the looting during an interview with NBC Philadelphia, stating her preference to steer clear of trouble and avoid jail.

Sources: New York Post