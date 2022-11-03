Skip to main content

Image Of Roofers Stopping Work To Stand With Hands On Hearts Goes Viral For Stunning Reason

Photo Credit: WSB-TV

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are demonstrating their patriotism despite record levels of political division in America.

Three Maine roofers have gone viral after a picture showing their respect for the national anthem was posted online.

The October 14 photo showed the three men standing on a roof with their hands across their chests as the national anthem played at Waterville High School.

Speaking to WMTW, Maine resident Shanon Gurski Dixon said: "They had no idea anyone even noticed but our community did. Several people had taken pictures of this patriotic act of kindness."

The men, employees of a company in Oakland, Maine, were working an independent job when the picture was taken, Dixon revealed.

"Our little city would love to have them recognized," she added.

Image Of Roofers Stopping Work To Stand With Hands On Hearts Goes Viral For Stunning Reason

