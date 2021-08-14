Idaho Sheriff’s Deputies Stop To Grab Lunch, Server Turns Heads After Slipping Them A Note

Two Madison County Sheriff deputies received a lovely surprise after eating lunch at Frescos Kitchen & Grill in Rexburg.

When they asked for their final bill, the deputies instead received a note reading: "I know it's not even close to enough, but this one's on me as a small thank you. You guys sacrifice so much for us & I greatly appreciate it."

The department posted a picture of the note on their Facebook page, captioning the post: “Once again the incredible support from our community shines! This is a photo of the note left on the tab of two of our deputies by their server at Frescos Kitchen & Grill after they had lunch this afternoon. We cannot express our gratitude enough. This is always unexpected and always hits the heartstrings of all of us here at the Sheriff's Office.”

The post continued: “We love our great community and are proud to serve here, we know we have immense support from the community but it still comes as such an unexpected surprise when such kindness is extended to us. To: whomever it was that did this kind and generous deed...THANK YOU! Thank you as a Sheriff's Office and thank you as their supervisor, it gives me great comfort knowing that there are others who are watching over and caring for our deputies!”

Sources: KomoNews