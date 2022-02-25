Skip to main content

Husband Plants 6000 Trees To Honor Deceased Wife, 15 Years Later Photos Reveal His True Motive

Photo Credit: Facebook/British Heart Foundation

Photo Credit: Facebook/British Heart Foundation

Howard Howes lost his wife Janet 17 years ago. In the months that followed, he planted thousands of oak saplings in a six-acre field next to his farmhouse, leaving a heart shaped meadow in the middle in her tribute.

The point of the heart is facing Janet’s childhood home.

Photo Credit: Facebook/British Heart Foundation

Photo Credit: Facebook/British Heart Foundation

The secret heart meadow was revealed after 42-year-old Andy Collett, a hot air balloon enthusiast, flew over the woods and saw the heart, capturing it in all its glory.

Speaking of his tribute, 70-year-old Howes said: “I came up with the idea of creating a heart in the clearing of the field after Janet died. I thought it was a great idea – it was a flash of inspiration – and I planted several thousand oak trees. Once it was completed we put a seat in the field, overlooking the hill near where she used to live.”

Photo Credit: Facebook/Tangie Holifield

Photo Credit: Facebook/Tangie Holifield

“I sometimes go down there, just to sit and think about things. It is a lovely and lasting tribute to her which will be here for years,” he added.

Howes owns the 112-acre farm near Wickwar, Gloucestershire. He married Janet in 1962, and she died from heart failure at age 50 in 1995.

Photo Credit: Facebook/British Heart Foundation

Photo Credit: Facebook/British Heart Foundation

The secret heart is only accessible through a track leading up to its tip.

“We got people in especially to do it – there are several thousand trees. We planted large oak trees around the edge of the heart then decided to put a hedge around it too. The heart points towards Wotton Hill, where Janet is from. We plant daffodils in the middle that come up in the spring – it looks great. I go out there from time to time and sit in the seat I created,” Howes said.

Photo Credit: Facebook/British Heart Foundation

Photo Credit: Facebook/British Heart Foundation

“I also flew over it myself about five years ago,” he added.

Speaking of the tremendous discovery, Collett stated: “I have my own balloon and am quite a regular flyer, but this was the most amazing sight I have ever seen from the sky. It was a perfect heart hidden away from view – you would not know it was there.”

“You can just imagine the love story,” he added.

Sources: Daily Mail

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

husband
Society

Husband Plants 6000 Trees To Honor Deceased Wife, 15 Years Later Photos Reveal His True Motive

mom
Society

Mom With 4 Small Kids Gets Ignored After Begging For Help, Then Hears Tap On Window

offender
Society

Registered Sex Offender Rapes Wrong Woman, Gets Rushed To Hospital With Serious Injury Soon After

Stranger Pays Mother's $200 Grocery Tab - And Then Things Take A Sad Turn Promo Image
Society

Stranger Pays Mother's $200 Grocery Tab, Then Things Take A Sad Turn

islam
Society

Dad Slams School Board: “When Did You Decide It Was OK To Teach My Children About Islam?”

suspended
Society

Mom Outraged After Discovering Son Was Suspended For Saying '21'

transwoman
Society

Trans Woman Spends $76K To Get 'The Perfect Female Body', Here's What She Looked Like Before

couple
Society

Couple Get Stuck Inside Mangled Truck After Accident, Woman Sees 'Smiling Man' Through Her Window