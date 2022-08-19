Couple Arrested For Keeping Teen Girl As Sex Slave

A Missouri couple has been arrested after repeatedly raping a girl who was younger than 14 years old and keeping her as a sex slave in their home, police said.

The abuse started in 2016. Larry and Alicia Dykes, both 42 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a girl that was younger than 14 at the time, sometimes even handcuffing and blindfolding her, The Kansas City Star reported.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"This couple had this girl as a sex slave," said Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser.

According to court documents, Larry would rape the girl while his wife watched. He also coerced the child to perform oral sex on him about three times a day. The abuse went on for more than a year, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Police learned about the abuse after a friend of the victim alerted them. Prosecutors said that they are expecting additional charges to be filed against Larry for a second victim.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The 14-year-old reportedly knew the couple. Both Larry and Alicia reportedly admitted to having sexual relations with the victim. They are both currently in police custody on $500,000 bonds.

Larry has been charged with a total of 10 felonies, including five counts of statutory sodomy and another five counts of statutory rape.

Alicia was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy.

If convicted on all charges, Larry could spend the rest of his life behind bars. His attorney has not responded to requests for comments, and no attorney was listed for Alicia.

Sources: The Kansas City Star, Springfield News-Leader, HuffPost / Featured Image: houstondwiPhotos mp/Flickr / Embedded Images: Webster County Jail via Daily Mail