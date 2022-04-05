Hundreds Show Up To Texas Man's Taco Truck After His Daughter Shares 'Heartbreaking' Tweet Online

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

21-year-old Giselle Aviles, heartbroken that her father’s taco truck only made $6 one day because of the pandemic-fueled low sales, took to Twitter to ask for help.

“I wouldn’t normally do this, but my dad’s taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today,” she wrote of the taco truck, Taqueria El Torito in Atascocita. “If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!!”

In just hours, the post had thousands of retweets, and dozens of people showed up by the next morning to support the business.

The flood of customers saw the truck close an hour early because they ran out of food.

Aviles stated that her father’s business had been struggling because of the pandemic, making as little as $20 and $40 a day.

Speaking to CNN, she said: “When he said $6, it was kind of like are you kidding me? So, I just said well we have nothing to lose and I decided to make the tweet that day.”

She stated that on Sunday, about 100 people bought food from the truck.

