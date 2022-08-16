Skip to main content

Humble Farmer Won't Budge With 'Shark Tank' Judges' Unethical Demand, Gets Unexpected Offer

Johnny Georges personally understands the plight of everyday horticulture farmers as he’s grown up in the industry, particularly the amount of water wasted irrigating crops. In a bid to reform the industry, he set about finding a way to revolutionize the business.

He created Tree T-Pee, a plastic cloak for individual trees that retains water for each tree and protects them in freezing temperatures. With the product, farmers can keep a greater bulk of their crops alive while saving water – from 25,000 gallons annually per tree to just 800 gallons.

After making his pitch on Shark Tank, the panel was impressed with the product, but they had one stipulation for Georges – he had to raise his price from $4.95 per unit to $12 per unit. It only cost Georges $2.95 to produce one T-Pee.

Georges graciously refused the condition, explaining that he refused to take advantage of his fellow blue-collar citizens, especially since he knew the struggles farmers face daily.

With Georges refusing to budge, each judge bowed out. But as Georges was losing hope, panelist John Paul DeJoria offered him the deal of a lifetime. Georges accepted the offer without hesitation, and the two shook hands to seal the deal.

When another judge told Georges to congratulate his father for raising a hardworking man, Georges tearfully explained that his father had died 12 years ago and that his dad’s example was responsible for his success today.

