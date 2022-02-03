Huge Sign In Texas With ‘Bold Message’ Sparks Outrage Among BLM Supporters

Note: we are republishing this story amid an ongoing nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

A Texas business put up a sign with a bold message, and what it says has everybody talking.

Wagner Supply Company in Odessa, Texas, made a statement when they put up a sign weighing in on the Black Lives Matter/All Lives Matter debate.

The sign reads: "2000 years ago Jesus ended the debate of which lives matter. He died for all!"

The sign caught the attention of many locals, and the response has been largely positive.

"I believe all businesses should put that up," Shannon Bezel, who works near Wagner Supply Company, told KWES. "There should be billboards with it up."

Bezel added, "At home people should be teaching their children that all people are the same, not different. I believe the anger comes from home."

"It's the first time I've ever read it and I think it's pretty cool because it's true," resident Adolfo Bustamante said, according to Newsiosity.

Bustamante added that he believes that any loss of life affects everybody and not one specific race.

"Jesus Christ died for all our sins, not just white lives, black lives, brown lives, oriental lives, he died for everybody," Bustamante continued.

According to the locals, Wagner Supply Company has put up similar messages on the sign before, sharing their personal beliefs publicly.

"It's up to the personal beliefs of the business, if they feel like doing it then it's fine and dandy," Bustamante said. "If anybody is offended by it maybe they don't need their business because it's very true."

Photos of the sign have been spreading on social media since Wagner Supply Company put it up.