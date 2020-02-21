Houston Furniture Store's 'Suggestive' Billboard Sparks Online Debate

The Dump Furniture Outlet set up a head-turning billboard at the intersection of Durham Drive and the Katy Freeway service road.

The store, which only opens three days per week, advertised its operating hours on the billboard. It read: "We can please your wife three days a week. Can you?"

The store’s website states its furniture is composed of overstocked items, factory sell-outs, showroom models and design prototypes, which are sold for up to 60 percent discounts.

A photo of the billboard was shared on Reddit, and has since garnered over 70 comments ranging from criticism to kudos for the humor.

"My kids think this is funny," one comment reads.

"Epic marketing failure," said another.

KHOU-TV anchor Rekha Muddaraj wrote: "Daaaaaang.... The Dump! #Savage"

The store has yet to comment about the billboard.

