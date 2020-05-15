Homeowner's Sign Sparks Controversy, County Sheriff Takes It Down

Gatesville homeowner Brooke McCrone stated that her husband had put up the “I'm An A**Hole” sign designed like a political poster to help and curb political stress.

She said, "I've never had a complaint, not for the 3 years it's been up. Never."

"You know, this sign has always been hilarious. We've always thought it was funny when we were driving by," neighbor Kailey Cail said.

However, last Wednesday, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office took down the sign and gave her a $500 ticket for disorderly conduct of abusive or foul language in public.

"They might not agree with the sign, but it's my First Amendment right," she said.

McCrone claims that the deputies violated the family's freedom of speech, despite the fact that the sign had profanity on it.

Chief Deputy Rob Atkins stated that the sign was located right next to a school bus stop and that the sheriff's office and the county attorney's office had received multiple complaints about it.

"I know there is a right and freedom of speech. They have a right, but the fine line in that is when your actions become offensive to others to the point where it's going to become a breach of the peace," he said.

Atkins stated that he was aware of how long the sign had been up, but that the recent complaints had forced officials to step in, because they were worried that the sign could cause trouble between the family and the complaining residents.

"I understand their sense of humor. I understand what they're doing. I know they don't mean harm or ill will, but we received complaints and we have an oath to uphold," he said.

However, McCroone’s neighbors disagree.

"It was completely blown out of proportion," Cail said.

Neighbors stated that they were ready to defend the family and their First Amendment right.

"I would like to see the sign back up, I definitely would, and I know a bunch of other neighbors that would as well," Cail said.

McCrone revealed that she was prepared to go to court and let a judge decide whether her freedom of speech was actually offensive.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: 25 News KXXV