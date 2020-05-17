Homeowner's Sign On Lawn Sparks 'Controversy' And 'Confusion'
A homeowner in Livonia has sparked controversy and confusion in the neighborhood after putting up a sign reading: "white supremacy, white nationalism, white house."
He told 7 Action News that he didn’t have any qualms about offending people because the sign was thought-provoking. However, some people stated that he was sending mixed signals.
He revealed that he was against President Donald Trump, and that the sign was calling the president a white supremacist/nationalist.
One person commented on this revelation: “Not at all, not at all. Those two comments on top, basically, should have an equals sign that points to the White House.”
He has put up a couple of signs in the past, with some of them reading:
"Repeal and Replace Trump,"
"Prevent Truth Decay: Dump Trump"
“Children Don't Belong in Cages, Trump Does!" and added an image of stuffed animals kept behind a fence.
Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7