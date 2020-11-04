Homeowner Sparks Outrage Over 'Obscene' Halloween Display In Her Front Yard

Photo Credit: NowThis News

Angela Nava, a homeowner in Richmond, Texas, sparked outrage after she set up a Halloween display in her front yard featuring a skeleton strip club.

The decorations featured three skeletons in candy colored wigs placed on metal poles mimicking strip club dancers, with the venue named “The Candy Shop.” There was a “bouncer” skeleton wearing a security hat and holding a guest list, his hands gesturing to a “customer” to stay put.

Also in the display was a skeleton wearing gold sunglasses and holding out a fake dollar bill towards the “strippers,” while another skeleton is receiving a lap dance from another skeletal stripper, the customer’s beer placed on top of a nearby table.

Nava’s friends thought the display was “creative and clever,” but the local homeowners association called it obscene and ordered her to take it down.

Nava was appalled by the association’s decision, and she told WTNH: “I believe we live in the greatest country in the entire world. And we do have the right to self-expression and creativity. And this is my way of being creative and having an outlet. There’s no harm. I’m not hurting anyone.”

According to Nava, she was told earlier in the week that she had to take down the display within 30 days. She maintained that she was absolutely fine with it since Halloween will already be long over by then.

Sources: America Now

