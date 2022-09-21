Homeowner Shoots 2 Armed Intruders And Holds 2 Others At Gunpoint, Police Decide On Charges

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and home invasions across America during the pandemic.

According to Indiana State Police, a home burglary in DeKalb County left two suspects dead and two in custody after the armed homeowner chose to fight back.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to authorities, the incident unfolded just before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of State Road 8. When officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department responded to the scene, they found the homeowner holding two suspected burglars at gunpoint. Two people were found dead inside the home.

According to ISP, the unidentified homeowner was confronted by the four armed intruders, and he responded by firing his own weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

42-year-old Tabitha L. Johnson and 42-year-old Shaun T. Kruse of Fort Wayne were arrested on felony murder and burglary counts. They are both being held at DeKalb County Jail.

In Indiana, an individual can be charged with murder if a death occurs during the commission of a felony, even if the individual is not directly involved in the death of another.

The two deceased suspects were identified as 36-year-old Rameica Lasharon Moore of Fort Wayne and 22-year-old Dylan Scott Morefield of Churubusco.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner.

Sources: Fox 2 Detroit