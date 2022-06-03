Homeowner Sees Intruder Exit Room In His House 'Yelling And Screaming', Then He Opens Fire

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and home invasions across America during the pandemic.

An Arthur Street homeowner was startled when he walked into his home and saw an intruder. Acting fast, he grabbed his gun.

According to Atlanta officer Stephanie Brown: "He noticed a door was open, a man came out of a room yelling and screaming, the homeowner pulled out his firearm and fired several because he felt like his life was in danger."

The wounded intruder ran out of the home and made it to Cooper Street, about a mile away, where he begged for water after knocking the door of a different home.

"He told me he had been shot and needed water. I told him I wasn't going to give him any water he needed to call 911," the man who answered the door said.

When police arrived at Cooper Street, it wasn’t long before they connected the wounded man to the Arthur Street intruder. The suspect, Kelvin White, was charged with criminal trespass.

According to Fox5, the 28-year-old was charged with criminal trespass three weeks ago after a Lucille Avenue homeowner found him inside his home. That homeowner left his home and called 911.

"We do advise homeowners to exit the property and call the police so we can handle it," Officer Brown stated.

"Nobody ain't got no business on that property but the homeowner. That's private property. I'm surprised he didn't kill him," said Jimmy Thompson, an Arthur Street resident.

The homeowner will not face charges.

