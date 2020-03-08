Homeowner Puts Up Sign Threatening Dog Owners Who Leave Feces On Her Lawn

In Los Angeles, a woman put up a sign threatening to poop on the doorstep and windshield of the next dog owner who doesn’t pick up their pet’s poop.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The handwritten cardboard sign was taped to a sign close to the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Sweetzer Avenue. The sign is addressed "to the person who lets their dog poop on our lawn and doesn't clean it up," and signed "Annie."

The sign read: "The next time you let your dog poop on our lawn and don't pick it up, I will personally follow you back to your home, wait until you get inside, pull down my pants and take a huge dump on your doorstep and on the windshield of your car."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A Reddit post by the author of the sign maintained that it was “beyond rude” for dog owners to not clean up after their pets. The post also stated "we're watching you," and added that they would retaliate by pooping on the owner’s property.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Imgur, Google