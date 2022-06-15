Homeowner Fed Up With People Cutting Through His Yard, Divides Internet With His Solution

A TikTok user named Thomas Lyons sparked controversy online after he posted a video from a security camera with the caption: “when people won’t stop cutting across your lawn…”

The video showed a trespasser walking across the lawn, but after getting past a certain point, she triggered the sprinkler system. She was seen running off the lawn after getting drenched.

A second video showed two kids cutting through the lawn, and just like the first woman, they were also soaked when they triggered the sprinkler system.

The TikTok video has amassed over 36 million views, seven million likes, and 70,000 comments.

The video sparked a debate, with people discussing if the owner was right to punish the trespassers.

It’s “just grass,” some maintained.

One person commented: “Girl, let those kids go home a minute faster.”

“Never understood why walking on the lawn is such a bad thing. It’s grass,” another wrote.

A third added: “It’s just grass. Chill.”

“These are school kids, you could just put a stone path [on the lawn], it’s just grass, kindness means so much more,” someone else wrote.

However, some maintained that since it was someone’s lawn, they could do whatever they wanted.

“I LOVE this level of pettiness. It’s your lawn so do as you wish,” one person commented.

“I don’t understand. I was raised never to walk in someone’s yard, especially a strangers,” a second wrote.

Someone else commented: “Y’all saying it’s just grass okay ???? It’s just water.”

“Y’all are mad for no reason. This is THEIR yard. Walking on it can kill the grass and there are sidewalks for a reason,” another commenter noted.

