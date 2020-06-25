Homeless Waiter Left 'Racist' Note On Receipt Instead Of Tip

Nathan Bergeron was working his shift at a Wolfchase area restaurant when he served a couple of diners.

Bergeron, who is homeless, told Fox 13 that working as a waiter was not the most promising way to earn a living.

"So every two weeks I get a check and it's zero dollars,” he said. However, he stated that getting tips from customers made it a little better.

"There are days where it will range 20 bucks on a shift to like two hundred,” he said.

He recounted the Sunday incident where he had waited on three diners, two adults and a teenager. After he closed their bill, Bergeron looked at the receipt and found the message: “We don’t tip white people lol.”

Bergeron works 50 to 60 hours a week in the restaurant to make money.

"During the time, I didn't know it was going to be a table that wasn't going to tip based on the color of anyone’s skin,” he said.

He stated that the diners’ final bill was $47 and some cents, and that it should have had a $3 to $5 tip. He revealed that every penny he earns has a purpose, since he is looking for a stable living arrangement.

"I hate that it happened and I hate that's the way they feel especially if it's something of prejudice keeping them back from doing something good for someone else,” he said, maintaining that the note was not going to deter him from doing his job.

"Everyone has the things they like and dislike, and even if you are going to be prejudice, why make it known and make it a big issue?” he asked.

His friends set up a GoFundme account to help him as he looks for a stable living arrangement.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Fox 13