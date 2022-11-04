Homeless Man Starts Living On LA Woman’s Porch, Claims Cops Have Ignored Her Pleas To Remove Him

Van Nuys resident Shacola Thompson is concerned for her own safety after a homeless man moved onto her porch and refused to leave. Thompson maintains that police have done nothing to remove him.

She first noticed unusual activity after she found graffiti outside her home, and when she checked her front door camera, she saw the unidentified man sitting on her outdoor couch.

She told ABC 7: “He came to my house yesterday morning and tried to break in. I'm concerned about my safety.”

“He could come in. He could harm me. He could bogart his way into my house. It's not fair,” she added.

She’s called police several times to confront the man.

She said: “He told police yesterday that he lives here, and he does not live here. I just feel like they're not taking this serious. They're not taking my safety seriously. I live here. I'm alone.”

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the homeless man was questioned and released.

Thompson stated that she first noticed the man on her porch when she was leaving for work. She pleaded with police to help her, insisting that she didn’t know the man who keeps appearing at her front door.

In one of the videos taken by her front door camera, an officer is heard asking Thompson: “Do you know this individual?”

“I do not know him. I do not know this individual. He's been poking around here. This is the second time I have to call log him. He tagged my wall,” she responded.

One video shows police placing the man into handcuffs.

“Stand up, let's go,” the officer is heard telling the man, who was sitting on a couch with a trash bag behind him.

Thompson is afraid because of the threat the man poses.

In surveillance footage released earlier in the year, a homeless man was seen forcing a young woman into a garage, before he “nearly raped her.” The woman was able to escape.

20 minutes later, the suspect attempted to break into another woman’s apartment but fled after she screamed.

