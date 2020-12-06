Hobby Lobby Faces Calls For Boycott Over 'Controversial' Display In One Of Their Stores

Calls for consumers to boycott Holly Lobby began on Sunday after a Twitter photo went viral.

The hashtag #BoycottHobbyLobby began trending after Kari Brekke posted a photo of a display showing decorative letters in one store arranged to read "USA Vote Trump." She captioned the post, "In a Hobby Lobby." By Tuesday morning, the tweet had over 46,500 likes and 12,100 retweets.

It is unclear whether the message was set up by Hobby Lobby employees or a customer, but the company did not respond to requests for comment.

Speaking to Business Insider, Brekke stated that she pulled the picture from the public Facebook group the Lincoln Project.

USA TODAY contacted the Lincoln Project looking to ascertain the origin of the picture.

Chairman of the Los Angeles-based firm Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer, told USA TODAY that the hashtag “creates a reckless war with customers on the left who want to see Biden in the White House and Trump dressed in orange in shackles.”

“The virtual boycott is possible but unlikely to last long unless Hobby Lobby doubles down,” he added. “The damage for some shoppers will be done and those Trump haters will buy their yarn with others.”

This is not Hobby Lobby’s first time facing controversy or boycotts.

In 2014, the company won a Supreme Court case allowing them to deny their employees access to birth control, claiming it conflicted with its religious beliefs.

In April, the company reportedly defied state shelter-in-place orders by keeping some of their stores open while some locations were forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Christian Post, on March 13, founder and CEO David Green sent a letter to employees.

It read: “While we do not know for certain what the future holds, or how long this disruption will last, we can all rest in knowing that God is in control. To help ensure our company remains strong and prepared to prosper once again when this passes, we may all have to ‘tighten our belts’ over the near future.”

