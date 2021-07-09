Hobby Lobby Faces Backlash Over 'Controversial' Newspaper Ad

Hobby Lobby ran an Independence Day advertisement in various newspapers across the country, advocating for a Christian-run government.

The ad, titled "One Nation Under God," featured the Bible verse: "Blessed is the Nation whose God is the lord."

The company’s website and social media pages also featured images of the ad.

The full-page ad had three columns with quotes by former US presidents and other historical figures, and included Supreme Court rulings about Christianity.

The ad read in part: "It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor," quoting George Washington.

The company featured a holiday message on its website, stating that the company has been placing holiday advertisements since its founder David Greene felt "commissioned" by God to create them after seeing advertisements during the 1995 Christmas season.

"Before long, Hobby Lobby was placing beautiful full-page ads celebrating the real meaning of Christmas, Easter, and Independence Day in newspapers across the country. The impact and relevancy of these messages is ongoing," the message read.

However, some who saw the ad were outrage by the call to combine Church and State.

Commentator Terry Blount tweeted: "A full-page ad by @HobbyLobby in newspapers today ignoring the separation of church and state. I never will set foot in a ⁦@HobbyLobby⁩, which believes America should be a theocracy."

An Oregon resident called the ad "absolutely frightening," and urged people not to shop at Hobby Lobby.

Hobby Lobby has found itself tangled in various controversies recently, and in April 2020, all its stores nationwide were closed and all its employees furloughed after the company was caught defying coronavirus-related state lockdown. The stores were quietly reopened across the country.

In September, after images of decorative letters reading "USA Vote Trump," in a store went viral, social media users called for shoppers to boycott the company.

It is unclear how many newspapers ran the ad, or how much it cost, and the company has yet to respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Sources: Yahoo