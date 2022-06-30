Skip to main content

Hiker Falls 600 Feet Down Mountain, State Troopers Discover Her But She Attracted Company

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

21-year-old Amelia Milling was hiking in Alaska when she slipped and fell. Battered and bruised, she soon realized that she was lost.

However, seemingly out of nowhere, a husky appeared and guided back onto the main path.

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

Milling and Nanook the husky hiked together for a few more kilometers, but Milling slipped and fell into a freezing river she was attempting to cross.

She knew she had to remove her backpack to stay afloat.

"I was really struggling to breathe," she said. "My whole body was numb."

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

She was unable to reach and hold on to a branch, and that’s when Nanook came to her rescue yet again. The husky jumped into the freezing waters, grabbed Milling’s backpack in her mouth, and paddled Milling to dry land.

Milling used her satellite phone to call for help, and the two were rescued the following day by Alaska state troopers.

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

Nanook was reunited with his owner, Scott Swift, who lives a few kilometers from the hiking trail.

Milling called Nanook her "guardian angel," and recalled how the husky camped outside her tent during the night.

"I told him several times that I love him," she said. "And I'll never forget him."

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

Swift stated that his beloved husky had saved at least three other hikers, and added that he "wouldn't doubt if there's more out there."

Sources: nzherald.co.nz

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

hiker
Society

Hiker Falls 600 Feet Down Mountain, State Troopers Discover Her But She Attracted Company

rape
Crime

Man Tied 11-Year-Old To Tree And Raped Her For 5 Hours, Prosecution Calls Out His 'Lenient' Sentence

military
Society

Angry Military Father Snaps Photo After Spotting Shopper's Groceries In Front Of Him

student
Society

17-Year-Old Student Expelled After Refusing To Stand During Pledge, Then Things Get Worse

vet
Society

Elderly Veteran Attacked At Sam’s Club Because Of This Hat He Was Wearing

football
Society

College Football Player Kneels During Anthem, Then Learns The Consequences

burger
Religion

Family Pulls Out Camera For Proof Of What McDonald’s Put On All Of Their Sandwiches

bella
Social

Disney Star Faces Backlash After Posting Topless Photo On Instagram