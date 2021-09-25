High School Sparks Outrage, Accused Of 'Hate Speech' Over Posters And Flags Inside Classroom

A Los Angeles high school has been slammed online after pictures showed anti-police posters, LGBTQ+ and BLM flags displayed inside classrooms.

The photos were posted by an activist parents’ group, sparking harsh criticism against Alexander Hamilton High School.

Many argued that the pictures were posted without the relevant context and could have been part of an assignment or school project. However, others saw this as an expression of a pattern of schools and institutions becoming the hub of leftist ideology.

The high school was slammed for fostering pro-BLM, pro-LGBTQ+ and anti-police sentiments.

The group, Parents Defending Education (PDE), posted the picture of one flag which had the words "F*** the Police" emblazoned on it. Among the pictures was one which showed the American flag draped around a piece of furniture and a Palestinian flag and a poster shaming Americans for seizing "native land."

The group captioned the tweet: "History class at Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles Unified Schools."

The Los Angeles Unified School District issued a statement saying that they require all students and adults to refrain from using slurs and speak respectfully.

The statement continued: "Across the nearly 630,000 students and about 30,000 teachers district-wide, individual teachers decorate their rooms in a variety of ways, with some decorations being directly tied to or in support of our district curriculum, while others are inclined to adorn based on their freedom of expression and individuality."

However, many social users were not convinced that the school is innocent.

One person commented: "In general, I'm very against this. However, I don't know if these things were posted as part of a discussion or as statements/decorations in the classroom."

A second person asked, "How isn’t this hate speech?"

Others slammed the teacher responsible for the classroom, with one user stating: "Sounds like this person.....will not call them a teacher......was dropped multiple times as a baby and was not given attention. Wow. Teacher? Yeah right."

Another commenter stated: "Absolutely, those kinds of posters should be taken down. The teacher who thought that was appropriate should be evaluated to determine if he shares the same values as the parents who entrust their children to the school where he’s employed."

Someone else commented: "What happened to teaching peace and kindness? This is hate speech not what I want instilled in my child. Without police we would live in absolute chaos. People would be committing crimes, robbing you, sexual assault, how would you protect your family? We need to fix not abolish."

Another wrote: "Do you ever get the feeling that some people would be much happier if they moved to another country? This is a classic example."

Sources: Meaww