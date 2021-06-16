High School Launches An Investigation Over Student's 'Offensive' Promposal

After a Riverview High School senior student’s racist “promposal” went viral on the internet, authorities are now investigating the boy who had posed for the photo, according to the reports.

From the WTSP Channel 10 in Tampa’s report, this particular “promposal” showed a young white boy with a sign that said - "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking U 4 prom?" which circulated on Snapchat and other social media platforms, inciting rage and outcry from the viewers.

It had been confirmed by the Sarasota County School District to the ABC Action News that the senior is now being investigated due to the incident, and the school spokesperson said that they are all worried that the boy’s sign might be a "disruptor to the school and student safety."

Kathy Wilks, the acting principal of Riverview High School had also released a statement in regards to the following:”

"Many who saw the post are understandably upset with its contents as well as the subsequent commentary to the post. Riverview High School absolutely does not condone or support the message conveyed in this post.”

"The student’s post is under investigation by administration; the parents of the students involved have been contacted and appropriate action will be taken based on the investigation. We are focused on ensuring that Riverview High School provides a safe and secure environment for all of our students and that all students feel welcome and understand the value that they all bring to our school community. Our guidance counselors and administrators are available for any student who wish to speak to someone regarding the issue."

In a statement Monday afternoon, officials said "the school district is working with local and national civic leaders, including the NAACP, to develop a roundtable forum to discuss the issue of race – not just at Riverview, but district-wide. Although this message is one student’s opinion, we take the matter of racial relations and school safety seriously, and we look forward to working with our students and these outside groups to have a meaningful and informative dialogue and expanded curriculum related to this important national topic."

