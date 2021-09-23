September 23, 2021

Hero UPS Driver Stops Truck And Bangs On Door Of Home To Warn Owners Of Terrifying Scene

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: WCVB Channel 5 Boston

Paul Pereira was on his route in Haverhill making his final delivery when he spotted a front porch on fire. He recounted: "I just ran over, banged on the door, told the people in the house, 'Your house (is) on fire!'"

According to Brian Lavender, the homeowner, his wife and daughter had been in the house at the time, and assumed that the smell was a neighbor using a grill. "The next thing she knows, there was banging (and) 'Fire, fire, fire get out,'" Lavender stated. "They weren't aware the house was on fire," said Pereira.

A video taken by a neighbor shows Pereira asking for a garden hose before climbing onto the porch to put out the flames. He stated: "I didn't realize how big the flames were until saw the video myself.”

Peter Brown, a neighbor, stated: "By the time the fire department showed up, he had knocked down the fire. Had he not been there, that entire porch would have been engulfed."

While making his rounds, Tracy Lavender gave him a big hug. The family is in the process of buying the home and they were immensely grateful. "I don't feel I am a hero. I think anybody would do it if they saw a fire, you know, act on it," Periera stated.

Sources: WCVB 5

