Hero Dad Dies While Saving 5-Year-Old Daughter From Dog Attack

According to police, an Iowa man died from injuries he sustained while saving his five-year-old daughter who was being mauled by a dog.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 10:31 a.m. about a dog attack and deputies responded to a home in Fort Madison near Old Iowa State Prison.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw 33-year-old Robert Quick lying on his back in the front yard, being attacked by “a large dog.”

The dog’s breed couldn’t be determined, but authorities stated that it was “aggressive” and would not release Quick, so deputies were forced to shoot the dog to stop the attack.

Quick, who was fatally injured, reportedly told the deputies to tend to his daughter, who had been initially attacked by the dog.

The officers administered first aid to the young girl.

“Mr. Quick had defended his daughter and undoubtedly saved her life by his actions,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Quick was pronounced dead at Fort Madison Community Hospital.

While his cause of death was not immediately clear, a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to cover the funeral costs stated that he had suffered a heart attack at the scene.

The dog, which belonged to a family member, was being taken care of by the owners of the home where the attack occurred.

