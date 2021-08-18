August 18, 2021

Hero Dad Dies While Saving 5-Year-Old Daughter From Dog Attack

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Political news of the day

Photo Credit: Political news of the day

According to police, an Iowa man died from injuries he sustained while saving his five-year-old daughter who was being mauled by a dog.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 10:31 a.m. about a dog attack and deputies responded to a home in Fort Madison near Old Iowa State Prison.

Photo Credit: Political news of the day

Photo Credit: Political news of the day

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw 33-year-old Robert Quick lying on his back in the front yard, being attacked by “a large dog.”

The dog’s breed couldn’t be determined, but authorities stated that it was “aggressive” and would not release Quick, so deputies were forced to shoot the dog to stop the attack.

Quick, who was fatally injured, reportedly told the deputies to tend to his daughter, who had been initially attacked by the dog.

Photo Credit: Political news of the day

Photo Credit: Political news of the day

The officers administered first aid to the young girl.

“Mr. Quick had defended his daughter and undoubtedly saved her life by his actions,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Quick was pronounced dead at Fort Madison Community Hospital.

Photo Credit: Political news of the day

Photo Credit: Political news of the day

While his cause of death was not immediately clear, a GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to cover the funeral costs stated that he had suffered a heart attack at the scene.

The dog, which belonged to a family member, was being taken care of by the owners of the home where the attack occurred.

Sources: Fox News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

white
Society

California City Removes 'Offensive' Banner From Intersection Immediately After Discovering It

hero
Society

Hero Dad Dies While Saving 5-Year-Old Daughter From Dog Attack

divorce
Society

Man Starts Divorce Process With Bigamist Ex, Judge Orders Him To Pay Her $96k Or Face Jail Time

spit
Society

Man Body-Slammed After Resisting Arrest And Spitting In Officer's Face, Family Files Lawsuit

customer
Society

Restaurant Owner Goes Off On Customers Over Women's 'Inappropriate Behavior'

outfit
Society

Dad Defends Teen Daughter After School Says Her Outfit Is 'Too Distracting' For Boys At School

model
Society

Influencer Banned From Flight After Staff Said Her Outfit Would Be 'Offensive' To Families

cake
Society

Cop Finds 'Offensive' Message On Cake For Work Anniversary, Bakery Calls It A 'Honest Mistake'