Here’s Why The American Flag Is Reversed On Military Uniforms

Photo credit: Providr, US Defense Watch via Providr

There are many military traditions and symbols of which large portions of society do not know the meaning. One that many don't know about is the reversal of the U.S. flag patch on military uniforms.

According to Providr, Army Regulation 670-1 states: "The American flag patch is to be worn, right or left shoulder, so that the star field faces forward, or to the flag's own right."

When the flag patch is worn this way, it is said to resemble a flag that is flying in the breeze while the soldier carries it while moving forward into battle.

The flag patches on military uniforms are also often displayed in muted colors as the red, white, and blue flag would defeat the purpose of wearing camouflage.

Photo credit: Providr, US Defense Watch via Providr

As Newsiosity points out, the "reversed" flag is not only seen on military uniforms. This method of display can also be seen at most airports. The flag will be "reversed" on the right side of an aircraft for the same reason that the patch is displayed on a soldier's uniform.

If you've ever wondered why military uniforms feature flag patches displayed in this way, there is your answer. The U.S. military has a rich history full of fascinating traditions and symbolism.

Sources: Providr, Newsiosity

