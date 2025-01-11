Here's What Those Cupboards Above Your Refrigerator Are Used For

Let’s face it: the cabinet above the refrigerator can feel like one of the most frustrating spaces in your kitchen. Often overlooked, it’s either a cluttered black hole of randomness or simply left empty. But with a few smart adjustments, you can turn this awkward spot into a practical and organized storage solution.

Step One: Adjust the Shelf

If your cabinet above the fridge has a shelf, start by lowering it as much as possible. By creating a shorter shelf, you instantly make room for items that are often hard to store neatly—think aluminum foil, food wrap rolls, plastic storage bags, or deli paper. These long, narrow boxes fit perfectly in a single row, making them easy to grab without digging through a chaotic pile.

For those lucky enough to have a deep, full-sized cabinet above the fridge, you can use the back of the shelf for rarely used items, like vintage CorningWare or seasonal dishes. These are perfect for “out of sight, out of mind” storage while keeping the front accessible for everyday items.

Step Two: Use It for Light, Bulky Items

If the cabinet is still empty after some organizing, don’t let it go to waste. It’s an ideal spot for storing light, bulky items that you don’t use frequently. Think platters, large mixing bowls, or serving trays that only come out for special occasions. You can even add tray dividers to keep these items neat and easy to grab when needed.

In some cases, reversing the storage order works well. For example, if you use baking sheets more often than serving platters, keep the sheets lower and place the platters on the fridge cabinet shelf. This way, your most-used items are always within reach.

Step Three: Get Creative with Hard-to-Reach Spaces

Even if you’re not tall enough to reach the top shelf without a stool, you can still make it work. Recently, a client used the top shelf of her pantry to store coffee pods in neat rows. The same strategy works for the cabinet above the fridge. By stacking small, lightweight items—like Nespresso boxes or spare snacks—you maximize the space without making it inconvenient.

The Key to Kitchen Organization

The cabinet above the refrigerator doesn’t have to be a wasted space. By making small adjustments like lowering the shelf or adding dividers, you can transform it into an organized, functional part of your kitchen. Whether you’re storing wraps, rarely used cookware, or bulky serving dishes, this often-forgotten cabinet can finally serve a purpose.

Are you ready to reclaim your fridge cabinet? With a little effort, this annoying spot can become one of the most efficient parts of your kitchen.