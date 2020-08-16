Hasbro Pulls Trolls Doll From Shelves After Petition Claims Toy 'Promotes Child Abuse'

Hasbro has pulled the "DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy" dolls from stores after a petition accusing the company of promoting child abuse garnered over 150,000 signatures.

The doll has a button on its stomach, and another one on her bottom, placements slammed for encouraging touching the "private area under her skirt." When the stomach button is pressed, the doll sings and says phrases like "How about a hug?"

The second button, the one on the bottom, has received the most negative comments, with a Twitter video showing that pressing the button produces sounds like "Whee!" and "Oh!" The video has over 500,000 views.

The online petition, aimed at major retailers including Amazon, Target, and Walmart, read: "When you push this button on the doll's privates she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child's toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores. What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it's fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are okay?”

Julie Duffy, Hasbro spokeswoman, sent a statement to CNN saying that "this feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate. This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase."

The petition had garnered over 157,000 signatures by Thursday evening.

Sources: America Now