Legendary Hollywood Actor In Gray Shirt Rushes To Help Woman In Crashed Car

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

Actor Harrison Ford was photographed helping a woman after she veered off of a highway and crashed her car.

Ford, 75, was driving along California State Route 126 when he saw a gray vehicle swerve off the road into an embankment, TMZ reported. He and several other drivers pulled over to help the driver.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Local law enforcement officials said the woman had only minor injuries.

Photos of Ford talking to first responders at the scene began surfacing online. He was reportedly driving behind the woman when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed.

Santa Paula Police Department Senior Officer Matt Alonzo said the sedan had rolled over off the highway and hit a tree, USA Today reported.

Alonzo said Ford was with a friend when they heard the vehicle crash. They then pulled over and made their way to the vehicle to help the woman.

"He acted as a good Samaritan, just like everybody else, and tried to help before emergency services arrived," Alonzo told USA Today, adding that Ford and others were able to remove the woman from the vehicle.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

Ford was reportedly leaving a small airport near Santa Paula, which is often used by hobby pilots.

The "Indiana Jones" actor is a known plane enthusiast. He has been involved in two aviation accidents since 2015.

Ford flew directly above an American Airlines Boeing 737 commercial jet with 116 people on it, the Daily Mail reported. He then landed his Aviat Husky, a single-engine propeller plane, on the taxiway of the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

Ford told Federal Aviation Administration officials he was distracted by a couple of jets at the time of the incident.

In March 2015, Ford was hurt after crash landing his plane at the Penmar Golf Course in Venice, California, near the Santa Monica Airport. He was flying a 1942 Ryan Aeronautical ST3KR, a vintage World War I aircraft, at the time.

This isn't the first time the "Star Wars" actor was seen helping after a traffic crash.

Ford helped direct traffic in New York City after a crash caused major traffic jams near the Midtown Tunnel. Ford was reportedly not involved in the crash.

