Skip to main content

Handler Refuses To Let Little Girl Pet Service Dog, Little Girl's Mom Loses It

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in December 2018.

A video of an angry mother has surfaced online and generated major backlash in the process after she was seen raging at a service dog handler.

The mother asked the handler if her 2-year-old daughter could pet the dog, however, she was met with a polite refusal by Megan and a co-worker. Service dogs are trained to keep still and petting a service dog could interfere with its training.

According to the report, the woman came back in a raging fit and started to scream and shout at Megan and her co-workers because of the refusal.

Megan began to film the situation, which aggravated the woman even further, and since then the video has been watched and shared on social media almost 4 million times.

The mother defended herself saying: 'That was definitely very rude how she talked to me. Firstly you should have a sign [saying not to touch the dog], and secondly she should not have said "no", she could've said "sorry the dog is in training", that would've been nicer.'

Megan pointed out that her dog's vest has the words 'Please do not pet me I'm working', along with 'Do not touch' and 'Do not pet' written on both sides of it.

She also mentioned that “it's illegal to 'harass a service dog.” 

Sources: Daily Mail / Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Popular Video

Related Articles

Screenshot 2023-01-27 at 12.09.02 AM
Society

Handler Refuses To Let Little Girl Pet Service Dog, Girl's Mom Loses It

birthday
Society

Suzanne Somers Faces Backlash After Posting 'Provocative' Selfie On Instagram

parking
Society

Young Girls Steal Parking Spot Dad Was Waiting For At Applebee’s, His Revenge Is Priceless

carcrash
Society

Man Finds Car Crash Victim On Highway, Takes Full Advantage Of Her Helpless Position

soldier
Society

Soldier Starts Ordering Meal At Taco Bell, Stops In His Tracks When He Hears Two Boys Behind Him

hood
Society

Family Dollar Sparks Outrage After Putting Up 'Discriminatory' Sign

brother
Crime

Brothers Face Decades In Prison After Cops Discover What They Did To African American Teen In His Yard

note
Society

Stranger Waits For Mom To Leave Waiting Room, Hands Her Son Envelope With Stunning Note Inside