Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in April 2023.

In a bold display of self-confidence, Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her unapologetic lifestyle. Berry, known for doing things her way, recently treated her followers to a carefree snapshot of her Saturday afternoon. The actress, perched on her Malibu balcony, raised eyebrows as she enjoyed a glass of wine in the nude, strategically concealing herself with a well-placed arm and cleverly positioned surroundings.

The artful photo captured Berry's relaxed mood in the California sun, her dark, shoulder-length hair styled in loose waves with blunt bangs, and a minimalist approach to makeup. Her caption, "I do what I wanna do. Happy Saturday," encapsulated the actress's free-spirited attitude.

While Berry has always been a fan of bikini pics, her recent posts have taken a more daring turn. Last month, she shared two steamy mirror selfies, offering a glimpse into her post-shower or bath routine. Smiling confidently, arms crossed over her chest, adorned with stacks of silver rings, Berry celebrated "hump day self-love" in the accompanying caption.

In a recent interview with BAZAAR.com, Berry delved into her love for wine, dubbing it her "guilty pleasure" and shedding light on its role in her wellness routine. The actress emphasized her preference for red wine, citing its perceived health benefits, including lower sugar content and fewer sulfates. Berry, who prioritizes heart health and is mindful of her family history of heart disease, acknowledged the advice of her cardiologist.

"Probably my guilty pleasure is wine—always red," confessed Berry. "I think red wine for me is the healthiest that you can drink since it's usually low in sugar and has fewer sulfates. If you're sipping wine with heart health in mind, like I do, indulging in a daily glass of red wine can be beneficial. Considering the prevalence of heart disease in my family, my cardiologist consistently emphasizes this practice. My go-to choice is wines from Dry Farms, known for providing healthier and more natural options. These wines are crafted to be low in alcohol, sugar, and sulfates, enabling me to enjoy them on a regular basis."

Berry's openness about her lifestyle choices, body positivity, and commitment to overall well-being resonates with her audience. Her Instagram serves as a platform where she breaks away from conventional norms, encouraging self-love, authenticity, and a celebration of personal choices. In a world often dominated by societal expectations, Berry's candid approach stands out, captivating fans and fostering a connection that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

Sources: Bazaar