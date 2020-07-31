Halal Restaurant Fined $1,000 Over ‘Discriminatory’ Help Wanted Sign

The state has fined a Bloomfield Gyro King $1,000 for posting a job opening for men only.

The sign was put up at the Bloomfield Avenue restaurant on April 20, but was taken down after a few days because of the mounting complaints. The owners of the restaurant stated that they had a specific reason for asking for male applicants only.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“It’s not an easy job. We need someone to handle the job,” co-owner Nazir Ahmad said.

Co-owner Amir Ahmad added, “My intention was actually for a heavy-lifting job.”

However, it is illegal for employers to discriminate based on gender. The owners have apologized for the sign, and were ordered to go through discrimination training. However, they maintained that the sign wasn’t sexist, and that they only wanted to hire a person who would be able to handle the tasks required of the position.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I’ve been here for almost 20 years and I've never looked at males or females in a different category. We are all equal,” Amir said.

"We are sorry to Bloomfield. Everyone is welcomed here and everyone is loved equally,” Nazir said.

There are no women employed in the restaurant, but there have been female hires in other locations. They stated that they hoped to hire more women in the future.

Sources: America Now