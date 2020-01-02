Gynecologist Faces Backlash For Refusing To Treat Transgender 'Woman'

Jessica Yaniv, a Transgender woman activist who is infamously known for unsuccesfully attempting to sue 15 Canadian salon owners and beauticians for refusing to wax her male genitalia is now attempting to sue yet another specialist after being refused by a gynecologist after being told that their office did not offer services to transgender patients.

Yaniv said on a tweet just last Monday: “So a gynaecologist office that I got referred to literally told me today that ‘we don't serve transgender patients.’ And me, being me, I'm shocked.. and confused... and hurt. Are they allowed to do that, legally? Isn't that against the college practices?”

As stated in gynecology by definition, gynecology is “the branch of physiology and medicine which deals with the functions and diseases specific to women and girls, especially those affecting the reproductive system,” and seeing as Yaniv does not have the female anatomical parts to be examined, Yaniv feels personally offended by the doctors’ personal beliefs and says that the clinic was “discriminatory.”

Albeit Yaniv did not openly express any plans to sue the clinic as of late, the activist has already put a lot of home spa business-owners off the grid due to alleged discrimination of refusing to handle her requests, where it was also reported that Yaniv subsequently forced paying the workers of the said businesses to win over the allegations.

The clinic is now prepared to face the consequences in the case where Yaniv might raise the matter to the court.

Luckily, the activist is yet to win a single case after the tribunal rejected all 15 of her sue claims, where it was found out that Yaniv was “engaged in improper conduct,” and “filed complaints for improper purposes,” and where her testimony was labelled as “disingenuous and self-serving.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Omegon