Gunfight Between 79-Year-Old Army Vet And Gun Shop Burglars Ends With 1 Person Dead

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Harris County Deputies, a gun shop owner shot a suspect during a burglary at the Crosby store.

Around 4:30 a.m., the 79-year-old military veteran heard a commotion outside and went to check it out. He saw a male suspect leaving his Kennings Road store and a shootout ensued.

According to authorities, the suspects shot at the owner multiple times. He hid behind a small tree as he exchanged fire with the suspects, later stating that he shot at least one of them.

The suspects had already taken some guns, with deputies finding one on the road and others by the building.

Deputies found a male in his late teens or early 20s about 15 minutes later at another location on Morelos Road. The man had a gunshot wound and died at the scene. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez maintained that there was a strong possibility that the victim was connected to the gun store burglary.

The sheriff revealed that there were some pistols recovered near the body, believed to be taken during the burglary. Two males were detained at the second scene.

Gonzalez stated that the vehicle the males were found in appears to be one of the vehicles used in the burglary. The case will be referred to a grand jury.

Sources: Fox 26 Houston