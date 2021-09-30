September 30, 2021
Publish date:

Gun Owner Shoots And Kills Burglar Then Goes Back To Sleep Before Calling 911, Gets Arrested

Author:
Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Note: we are republishing this story in lieu of the surge in crime and gun violence America is currently facing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A Dallas homeowner allegedly shot and killed a would-be burglar and then went back to bed. His neighbors are standing by him, maintaining that he was just trying to protect his property.

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

72-year-old James Meyer has been charged with murder, with authorities stating that he went back to bed following the shooting and before he called 911.

People who know Meyer maintain that he was acting in self-defense. According to Meyer, he woke up at around 5 a.m. when someone tried to break into a shed on his property. He stated that he went to the shed with his handgun and told the burglar to stop or he’d get shot. Meyer stated that the man approached him with a pickax, so he fired off a shot. The man dropped the ax and ran off. Meyer shot a second round into the night.

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

He told police that he didn’t know if the bullets had hit their intended target. According to the police report, Meyer then went back to bed. When he woke up two hours later, he found a body in a park behind his home. Meyer’s wife, according to an affidavit, called a lawyer before Meyer called 911.

Neighbors stated that burglaries were common in the area. Calvin Holbrook, when asked about Meyer, said: “He’s not a violent man. I’ve never heard of him ever being violent, even in provoking circumstances.” Alondra Flores, like many others, is plain confused. “I think it is crazy, because I never thought he would do that. But it is kind of understandable,” she said.

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Photo Credit: CBSDFW

Meyer was freed on a $150,000 bond. He declined an interview. His attorney has not commented on the matter.

Sources: CBS DFW

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

burglar
Society

Gun Owner Shoots And Kills Burglar Then Goes Back To Sleep Before Calling 911, Gets Arrested

hunter
Society

Father And Son Harass Deer Hunter In Sobbing, Profanity-Laced Confrontation

hero
Society

Sexual Assault Victim Walks Into Gas Station To Hide, Hero Clerk Lures Her Kidnappers Inside

Officials Burn 3 Tons Of Cannabis, Quickly Realize They Didn't Think It All The Way Through (Photos) Promo Image
Society

Police Burn 3 Tons Of Confiscated Cannabis, Soon Realize They Didn't Think It All The Way Through

bully
Society

8-Year-Old Beaten So Bad He Goes To Hospital With Brain Injury, Police Say Bullies Won't Be Charged

veteran
Society

3 Armed Burglars Try To Rob 62-Year-Old Marine Veteran, Pay The Price

birthday
Society

5-Year-Old Left In Tears On His Birthday After Traumatic Encounter With Police In His Front Yard

coffee
Society

Teen Offered Plea Deal After Stabbing Man To Death For Accidentally Spilling Coffee On Him