Grocery Worker Claims He Was Fired For Stopping Thief Who Stole Old Lady's Purse

A Hannaford supermarket, Essex employee, said he was fired after attempting to stop a purse thief at the store.

The 20-year-old resident of Essex, Amir Shedyak, put up a post that has gone viral. He had worked at Hannaford for four years and won employee of the month early in the year. However, in August, he got waved down as he was about to start his shift.

Telling the story, Shedyak said he saw an old lady’s purse being stolen. As a volunteer firefighter, his first instinct was to jump in and assist. “I look to my right, and I see a gentleman running across the parking lot, and he had the purse in his hand.”

Shedyak says he grabbed the suspect from behind and held him down, getting the purse back. While calling the police, he says the suspect got away, but he was able to return the bag.

“She was trying to offer me money. ‘I don’t want your money, just wanted to help you out, do what’s right,’” he recalled.

Police later confirmed that Adrian Moore, 29 of Essex was charged with larceny. He’s the man Shedyak stopped in the parking lot. Shedyak says his actions to step in and help caused him to be suspended and then fired by management at the store.

Hannaford would not respond to questions about the incident, saying in a statement, “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

However, Shedyak said he quickly found a new job.

