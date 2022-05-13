Grandma Who Didn’t Order Pizza Gets Random Delivery, Sees What’s On Receipt

Photo credit: WFTV via ABC News

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Nebraska man ordered a pizza for his grandmother in Florida to check if she was OK after a hurricane.

Eric Olsen had last spoken to his 87-year-old grandmother, Claire Olsen, on Friday morning. She lives alone in Palm Coast, Florida.

"Well, I talked to her on Friday morning, and she had just lost power, and she said, 'This is a nightmare,' and then we didn't hear from her for two days,” Eric told ABC News today. "I was calling the police department, I was calling the sheriff's department, and no one was answering, so I was really worried."

Eric said that with him living in Nebraska, his father in South Dakota and his sister in Los Angeles, he didn’t have anyone who could check up on his grandmother, Little Things reported.

With few options available, Eric came up with a creative idea.

"So I just said, 'I'm going to order her a pizza, and if they can deliver it, then I know she's alive,'" Eric explained.

Eric wrote special instructions for the pizza order. He asked the delivery driver to call him when the pizza was delivered, and to put his grandmother on the phone.

The delivery driver, Lance Tyler, said Claire told him she didn’t order any pizza. That’s when Tyler told her the pizza was from her grandson and gave him a call.

"Her expression was just priceless," Tyler told WFTV, adding that helping Claire and her family “was better than any tip he has ever received.”

Photo credit: WFTV via ABC News

When Eric heard his grandmother’s voice, he said he felt “absolute relief.”

"Police and fire couldn't do it, but Papa John's got there in 30 minutes and put the cellphone to her ear," Eric said jokingly.

Eric said he came up with the idea spontaneously.

"I was just thinking, 'Who can go there right now? Who can I call in a city where I know no one?'" he explained. "People are asking why I didn't call the police and ask them to do a wellness check, but I did. Trust me, Papa John's was a last resort."

Claire told WFTV the pepperoni pizza was “fantastic.”

