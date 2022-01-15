Skip to main content

Grandfather Of Teen Killed By Homeowner's Son During Burglary Claims AR-15 Made Fight ‘Unfair’

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and burglaries across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The grandfather of one of the three teen suspects killed during a break-in on Monday has spoken out for the first time.

Leroy Schumacher, the grandfather of 17-year-old Jacob Redfearn, believes that the deaths of Jacob and his friends was not necessary.

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

He said: “What these three boys did was stupid. They knew they could be punished for it but they did not deserve to die."

On Monday, Redfearn, 19-year-old Maxwell Cook, and 16-year-old Jake Woodruff broke into the Wagoner County home, where they were shot by the homeowner’s son.

Schumacher stated that his grandson, who never got into trouble, didn’t stand a chance.

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

“Brass knuckles against an AR-15, come on, who was afraid for their life," he said.

Following the shooting, Wagoner County deputies arrested the alleged getaway driver, 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez.

Schumacher said that he believed Elizabeth was the ringleader, and investigators revealed that she’d admitted to planning the crime.

The shooter was not charged with a crime, and deputies believe that he was acting in self-defense.

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

“There’s got to be a limit to that law, I mean he shot all three of them; there was no need for that," Schumacher said.

He added that while he does support the right to bear arms and protect your home, he doesn’t agree with shooting and killing intruders.

“These boys' families are going to suffer with this the rest of their lives, we have to live with this the rest of our lives," he said, adding that he knew that the situation was caused by the teens’ poor choices.

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

Schumacher hopes that the death of the three teens will serve as an example for others.

“You can’t change history, but you can damn sure learn from it, and maybe some kids will learn from this," he said.

Sources: KTUL

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

teen
Society

Grandfather Of Teen Killed By Homeowner's Son During Burglary Claims AR-15 Made Fight ‘Unfair’

judge
Society

Man Smirks At Widow As She Cries In Court, Judge Wipes The Grin Off His Face When He Reads Verdict

felony
Society

Man Arrested, Charged With Felony Assault Over Comments To Waitress

sign
Society

Woman ‘Offended’ By Coffee Shop’s Police Sign, Company Comes Back With Perfect Response

choking
Society

Officer Saves Choking Baby, Mother Thanks Him In Big Way

food
Society

A Customer Offered A Homeless Woman Food, Then Realized Something Didn't 'Feel' Right

wounded
Society

Teen Girl Sees Wounded Cop On Side Of Road, EMT Delivers News That Leaves Her In Tears

vigil
Society

Massive Crowd At Vigil Stunned After Seeing What Was In 10-Year-Old Guest’s Hand