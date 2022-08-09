Skip to main content

Good Samaritans Try To Remove Man's Body From Burning Car Wreck, Realize He Wasn't Alone

Charles Williamson held one of his favorite pictures of his stepson with his daughter.

"He's the best dad. Anybody that knew Daniel knew how much he loved his daughter," he said.

At about 1:15 a.m., Daniel Dufek and Ava were traveling on Interstate 95 north past Baymeadows Road when their 2004 GMC Envoy veered off the road.
When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was barely recognizable. Dufek had passed away, and one-year-old Ava was admitted at UF Health Gainesville, where she’s fighting for her life. Ava had sustained abrasions to an ear and her forehead, at least four broken bones, and bleeding in her brain.

Ava’s mother stated that she was slated for surgery on Monday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle veered off into the shoulder, slammed into trees and flipped over, before catching fire.

Williamson said: "Somebody had pulled Ava out of the fire, out of the car," adding that he was eternally grateful to the passerby for saving Ava's life.

Williamson said of Dufek: "He cared about his daughter and he loved her. He loved her more than anything."

He added that Dufek was having a difficult year before his death, and was undergoing physical therapy rehabilitation after he fell 37 feet high from a tree.

Dufek was wearing his seat belt and Ava was in a child safety seat, the highway patrol revealed. They are still investigating the cause of the crash.

