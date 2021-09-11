Girlfriend Tells Man To Choose Between Her And Dog, So He Posts Ad On Craigslist

When a girlfriend gave her boyfriend an ultimatum – her or his Beagle, Molly – the guy had to make a difficult decision. So he turned to Craigslist where he posted an ad that anyone could read. Basically, he needed to get rid of his special lady. Although there was a twist at the end of the post that left most people laughing out loud after they had read it.

When someone found the post on Craiglist, they snapped an image of it and shared it online via Imgur so others could laugh along.

Here is what the disgruntled boyfriend wrote:

“My girlfriend does not like my Beagle Molly. So I have to rehome her. She is a purebred from a wealthy area, and I have had her four years. She likes to play games. Not totally trained. Has long hair, so she’s a little high maintenance, especially the nails, but she loves having them done.

“Stays up all night yapping but sleeps while I work. Only eats the best, most expensive food. Will never greet you at the door after a long day or give you unconditional love when you’re down. Does not bite but she can be mean as hell!”

At this point, you’re probably wondering who would ever want to adopt this dog, Molly. That’s when the pet owner delivers the twist.

“So, anyone interested in my 30-year-old, selfish, wicked, gold-digging girlfriend? Come and get her! Me and my dog want her re-homed ASAP!”

According to a survey from Associated Press and Petside, about 14 percent of people would choose their pet over their partner. Clearly, this man was one of those people.

Although you might find this statistic surprising, the fact that dogs shower us with unconditional love makes it easy for us to see why that might be better than a spouse or partner who complains and criticizes us all the time.

Nevertheless, dogs can come between people in relationships. If you’ve had your dog longer than you’ve known your spouse, you need to make it clear that the dog was there first. However, you need to be willing to accommodate your spouse. There has to be a level of balance for a relationship between humans to work. There cannot be my way or the highway kind of approach. You need to talk with your spouse and figure out what can work for both of you.

On an article written about couples with dogs on Cesar’s Way, a newlywed couple wrote in the comments:

“I got married a year ago, and my husband and I moved into my parents’ house while we save for a house. My family has a dog, he is 11 years old now, and before I got married would sleep in the bed with me. Now my husband comes in the picture, I agreed the dog wouldn’t sleep on the bed anymore. But he now thinks the dog isn’t allowed in my room, not allowed to sleep on his bed in my room, and when my husband leaves for work, I’m supposed to ignore my dog for cuddle time on the bed. We never set any compromises.”

What do you think is an appropriate action to take when a dog gets between two lovers?

