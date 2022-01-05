Girl Keeps Coming Home From School Hungry, Mom Realizes Teacher Has Been Messing With Her Lunch

Photo credit: Pixabay via Life Aspire

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more schools across the US are imposing junk food bans in schools regardless of what parents want their children to eat.

A mother was shocked to learn why her daughter was regularly coming home hungry from school (video below).

Leeza Pearson says she sent her 4-year-old daughter to school with a pack of Oreos as a snack, but her daughter kept coming home hungry.

Pearson's daughter, Natalie, is a student at Children's Academy in Aurora, Colorado.

Natalie's Oreos were being taken away by her teacher, who told her that the cookies were not an acceptable snack.

One day, Natalie was sent home with a note from the teachers at the school. Leeza was shocked when she read it.

"Dear Parents, it is very important that all students have a nutritious lunch," the note read, according to Life Aspire. "This is a public school setting and all children are required to have a fruit, a vegetable and a heavy snack from home, along with a milk. If they have potatoes, the child will also need bread to go along with it. Lunchables, chips, fruit snacks, and peanut butter are not considered to be a healthy snack. This is a very important part of our program and we need everyone's participation."

Leeza was outraged after reading the note and says that the teachers have no right to tell parents what is an acceptable snack for their children.

"They don't provide lunch for my daughter," Leeza said. "I provide lunch. It's between me and the doctor in terms of what's healthy for her."

While she says the teachers can recommend healthier snacks, it isn't right to take away food from children because they do not approve of the snacks sent by the parents.

Sources: Life Aspire, ABC/YouTube