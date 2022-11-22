Skip to main content

Girl Gets Suspended For Selling 'Sex Toys’, School Faces Major Backlash

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in March 2017.

The father of a 12-year-old student at Trinity Lutheran School on Geneva Street in Racine is outraged after the principal accused his daughter of selling sex toys at the school.

He maintains that he has been trying to clear his child’s name ever since she got a three day suspension.

The toy in question was one parents were familiar with, the "water snake wigglies." The girl maintained that she had a teacher’s permission to sell the toys.

However, the principal maintained that the student was selling sex toys, and the school’s pastor, Pastor David Gehne, revealed that the school board had supported the principal’s decision.

Gehne said, "We wouldn't discuss the details of any situation regarding one of our children, they're all minors.”

The father, Milt Habeck, said, "In your wildest imaginations, no adult could possibly view this as a sex toy, this is a water-filled bag."

Habeck stated that he would not stop until his daughter’s record was purged. He even wrote a blog which included witness statements. It is titled: "Vindicate Frances."

Sources: WTMJ-TV Milwaukee

