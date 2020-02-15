Girl Gets Suspended For 'Brutally Honest' Answers On Sex Education Homework

21-year-old Jordan Fridman found the perfect throwback picture for Imgur, and it quickly made waves.

She shared a picture of her younger sister’s sex education homework, and captioned it: “Two years ago today, my then 14-year-old sister got suspended for submitting these answers for her sex-ed class. I’m so proud of her.”

Mariah, Fridman’s sister, was attending a school in Montreal at the time. The sex education homework required the students to provide answers as to the excuses partners may give for not wearing a condom. Mariah’s responses were definitely not what the teacher expected.

Fridman’s post has been viewed over three million times.

The homework, titled ‘Objection to Condoms,’ required the students to provide their own answers to the questions.

The homework gave the following as a response: “Condoms are gross, they’re messy; I hate them.” In the blank space provided next to the response, Mariah wrote: “So are babies.”

For the provided response: “just this once; we hardly ever have sex,” she added: “now you know why.” The response: “I don’t have a condom with me” was followed by: “I don’t have my vagina with me.”

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Fridman said that she posted the picture after “It came up in my Timehop. This was kind of funny, I thought: Let’s post this to Imgur."

However, she didn’t think it would go viral, “Obviously, it’s kind of hilarious, but I don’t know, we’ve been freaking out over it.”

Many hailed Mariah’s answers, with one comment reading: "Can confirm, babies are gross and expensive. Your sister was wise beyond her years," and another: "'I don't have my vagina with me' give this girl a Nobel prize."

However, some were taken aback by the language, and one teacher wrote: "I respect the kind of answers she gave, but the language is a good reason for action. Perhaps not suspension though."

