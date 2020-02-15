Girl Gets Suspended For 'Brutally Honest' Answers On Sex Education Homework

Author:
Publish date:
sexed

21-year-old Jordan Fridman found the perfect throwback picture for Imgur, and it quickly made waves.

She shared a picture of her younger sister’s sex education homework, and captioned it: “Two years ago today, my then 14-year-old sister got suspended for submitting these answers for her sex-ed class. I’m so proud of her.”

Mariah, Fridman’s sister, was attending a school in Montreal at the time. The sex education homework required the students to provide answers as to the excuses partners may give for not wearing a condom. Mariah’s responses were definitely not what the teacher expected.

Fridman’s post has been viewed over three million times.

Pbe5kc-F-copy-3

The homework, titled ‘Objection to Condoms,’ required the students to provide their own answers to the questions.

The homework gave the following as a response: “Condoms are gross, they’re messy; I hate them.” In the blank space provided next to the response, Mariah wrote: “So are babies.”

For the provided response: “just this once; we hardly ever have sex,” she added: “now you know why.” The response: “I don’t have a condom with me” was followed by: “I don’t have my vagina with me.”

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Fridman said that she posted the picture after “It came up in my Timehop. This was kind of funny, I thought: Let’s post this to Imgur."

sexed2

However, she didn’t think it would go viral, “Obviously, it’s kind of hilarious, but I don’t know, we’ve been freaking out over it.”

Many hailed Mariah’s answers, with one comment reading: "Can confirm, babies are gross and expensive. Your sister was wise beyond her years," and another: "'I don't have my vagina with me' give this girl a Nobel prize."

However, some were taken aback by the language, and one teacher wrote: "I respect the kind of answers she gave, but the language is a good reason for action. Perhaps not suspension though."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Imgur

Popular Video

Related Articles