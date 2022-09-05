Skip to main content

Girl Flashes Her Panties In Public, Claims It's A Form Of Protest

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest many US states are recording record highs in sexual assault incidents. 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence. More on this here: https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women

Anna Dovgalyuk, a Russian student and self-described public activist, didn’t quite deliver the message she intended with her controversial video, which she’d captioned: “This video is ‘dedicated’ to all who love to peek under skirts. On the behalf all women who became your victims – here, look! And stay away from us."

“Upskirting” is a disgusting practice where strangers discreetly take photos under women’s skirts, usually on trains or buses.

The video starts with Anna getting comfortable in a St. Petersburg train station, standing in the middle of the busy gangways. She then lifts up her skirt to expose her underwear.

This sparks confusion, and it’s unclear how Anna was hoping this move would help stop upskirting.

With over 1.4 million views, the video has yet to receive the expected response.

One person commented: "Someone looked under your skirt and saw your underwear. What is humiliating and insulting in this?"

Another wrote: "W***** themselves provoke this. Normal honest girls do not behave like this."

Some appreciated the video, but for an entirely different reason.

"This is my favorite video manifesto," one commenter wrote, while another stated: "Great ass!"

"It sure is getting hot in my room," a third comment read. 

Sources: The Sun

